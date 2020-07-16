-
Patrick Cantlay shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Cantlay sinks a 25-foot birdie on No. 8 in Round 1 at the Memorial
In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
Patrick Cantlay hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
On the par-5 11th, Cantlay's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Cantlay's tee shot went 190 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 30 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Cantlay had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
Cantlay missed the green on his first shot on the 202-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.
