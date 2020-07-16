In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Nick Taylor hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 59th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Taylor hit his 105 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to even-par for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

At the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Taylor got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Taylor to 4 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 3 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Taylor hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.