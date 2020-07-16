In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Nate Lashley hit 2 of 11 fairways and 4 of 14 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Lashley finished his day in 131st at 6 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

Lashley got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lashley to 1 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 second, Lashley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Lashley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Lashley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lashley to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lashley hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 seventh. This moved Lashley to 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Lashley's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Lashley chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lashley to 4 over for the round.

Lashley got a double bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lashley to 6 over for the round.