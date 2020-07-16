Max Homa hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

At the par-5 11th, Homa chipped in his third shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Homa's tee shot went 190 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 19 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to even for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Homa chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

Homa got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Homa to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Homa had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

Homa his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Homa to 2 under for the round.