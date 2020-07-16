Maverick McNealy hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McNealy finished his round in 129th at 9 over; Tony Finau and Gary Woodland are tied for 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 3rd at 4 under; and Charles Howell III, Ryan Palmer, Lucas Glover, Jon Rahm, and Jimmy Walker are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Maverick McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Maverick McNealy to 1 over for the round.

McNealy got a double bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving McNealy to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 200-yard par-3 green fourth, McNealy suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 5 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, McNealy went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved McNealy to 6 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 7 over for the round.

McNealy got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McNealy to 8 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 7 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, McNealy's tee shot went 181 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 11 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

McNealy had a 356-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th. This moved McNealy to 9 over for the round.