In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Matthias Schwab hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Schwab finished his round tied for 83rd at 2 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 4 under; Charles Howell III and Daniel Berger are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Tiger Woods, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Marc Leishman, Lucas Glover, Luke List, Sergio Garcia, Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Ryan Moore, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 2 under.

Schwab got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to even-par for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 13th, Schwab got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Schwab's 97 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to even for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 first, Schwab had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Schwab's tee shot went 171 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.