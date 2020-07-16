-
Matthew Wolff shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2020
Matthew Wolff hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Wolff finished his round in 82nd at 5 over; Charles Howell III and Brendan Steele are tied for 1st at 4 under; Luke List, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Ryan Moore, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Haotong Li, Matthew NeSmith, Bud Cauley, Scottie Scheffler, Lucas Glover, Brian Stuard, Byeong Hun An, and Carl Pettersson are tied for 9th at 1 under.
At the 401-yard par-4 third, Wolff got on in 5 and missed his triple bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt quadruple bogey. This moved Wolff to 4 over for the round.
At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Wolff hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 3 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 3 over for the round.
At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Wolff reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Wolff at 1 over for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Wolff chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wolff to 2 over for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Wolff his second shot was a drop and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
