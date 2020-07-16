-
Matthew NeSmith shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Matthew NeSmith hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 63rd at 2 over; Gary Woodland is in 1st at 5 under; Jimmy Walker and Brendan Steele are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Jon Rahm, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 3 under.
NeSmith got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to even-par for the round.
On the 363-yard par-4 14th, NeSmith had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving NeSmith to 2 over for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, NeSmith's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
