Matthew Fitzpatrick shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2020
Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his round tied for 49th at 3 over; Charles Howell III and Brendan Steele are tied for 1st at 4 under; Haotong Li is in 3rd at 3 under; and Max Homa, Ryan Moore, Mark Hubbard, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 2 under.
After a 286 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 second, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to even for the round.
On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Fitzpatrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.
At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Fitzpatrick got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 over for the round.
Fitzpatrick hit his tee shot 287 yards to the fairway bunker on the 455-yard par-4 13th. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 over for the round.
