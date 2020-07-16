In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Matt Wallace hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Wallace finished his round tied for 15th at even par; Charles Howell III and Brendan Steele are tied for 1st at 4 under; Haotong Li, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth, Ryan Moore, Mark Hubbard, and Luke List are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Abraham Ancer, Scottie Scheffler, Byeong Hun An, and Carl Pettersson are tied for 9th at 1 under.

At the 470-yard par-4 first, Wallace got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to even-par for the round.

Wallace got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 1 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Wallace chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to even for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to even-par for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Wallace chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Wallace chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wallace to even for the round.