Matt Kuchar hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kuchar finished his round tied for 99th at 4 over; Ryan Palmer, Tony Finau, and Gary Woodland are tied for 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 4 under; and Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, and Jon Rahm are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Matt Kuchar's his second shot went 20 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 2 over for the round.

Kuchar got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Kuchar had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Kuchar's his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kuchar hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Kuchar to 4 over for the round.