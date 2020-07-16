In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Mark Hubbard hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hubbard finished his round tied for 4th at 2 under with Max Homa, Ryan Moore, and Luke List; Charles Howell III and Brendan Steele are tied for 1st at 4 under; and Haotong Li is in 3rd at 3 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Mark Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Mark Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Hubbard's tee shot went 191 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Hubbard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hubbard's 150 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Hubbard had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 second, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Hubbard at 4 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 5 under for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hubbard to 4 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Hubbard had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 2 under for the round.