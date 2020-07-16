Marc Leishman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at even for the tournament. Leishman finished his round tied for 27th at even par; Ryan Palmer and Gary Woodland are tied for 1st at 5 under; Tony Finau and Brendan Steele are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, and Jon Rahm are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Leishman had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Leishman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 first, Leishman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Leishman's 130 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

Leishman his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Leishman to 1 under for the round.

Leishman hit his tee shot 303 yards to the fairway bunker on the 447-yard par-4 sixth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Leishman to even for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Leishman's his second shot went 9 yards to the right rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.