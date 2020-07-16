In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Mackenzie Hughes hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hughes finished his round tied for 61st at 2 over; Gary Woodland is in 1st at 5 under; Tony Finau and Brendan Steele are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Charles Howell III, Ryan Palmer, Lucas Glover, and Jimmy Walker are tied for 4th at 3 under.

Mackenzie Hughes got a double bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Mackenzie Hughes to 2 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Hughes's tee shot went 219 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hughes to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Hughes chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Hughes at 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hughes's 135 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 3 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to 2 over for the round.