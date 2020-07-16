-
Luke List shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Luke List hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. List finished his round tied for 4th at 2 under with Max Homa, Ryan Moore, and Mark Hubbard; Charles Howell III and Brendan Steele are tied for 1st at 4 under; and Haotong Li is in 3rd at 3 under.
On the 455-yard par-4 second, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving List to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, List hit his 100 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved List to even for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
At the 184-yard par-3 12th, List hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
