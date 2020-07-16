  • Lucas Glover shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

  • In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Lucas Glover makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-3 4th hole.
    Highlights

