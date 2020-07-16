In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Lucas Glover hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 5th at 3 under with Charles Howell III, Jon Rahm, and Jimmy Walker; Tony Finau and Gary Woodland are tied for 1st at 5 under; and Brendan Steele and Ryan Palmer are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the par-4 10th, Glover's 171 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Glover hit his 120 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Glover's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 18th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Glover stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 470-yard par-4 first, Glover went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Glover chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Glover hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 4 under for the round.

At the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.