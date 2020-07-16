Louis Oosthuizen hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at even for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his round tied for 16th at even par; Charles Howell III and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 4 under; Vijay Singh and Brendan Steele are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Haotong Li, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, and Luke List are tied for 5th at 2 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Oosthuizen hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 11th. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Oosthuizen hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Oosthuizen had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Oosthuizen's tee shot went 209 yards to the fringe and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 18th, Oosthuizen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Oosthuizen to even for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Oosthuizen hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.