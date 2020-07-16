-
Lanto Griffin shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Lanto Griffin hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at even for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 26th at even par; Ryan Palmer, Tony Finau, and Gary Woodland are tied for 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 4 under; and Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, and Jon Rahm are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 470-yard par-4 first, Griffin went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Griffin to even for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Griffin had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.
