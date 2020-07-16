Kevin Tway hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 115th at 6 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a 289 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 second, Tway chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Tway's tee shot went 173 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Tway's tee shot went 171 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Tway's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

Tway hit his tee shot 315 yards to the fairway bunker on the 484-yard par-4 18th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Tway to 6 over for the round.