In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Kevin Streelman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 87th at 3 over Brendan Steele is in 1st at 4 under, Charles Howell III is in 2nd at 3 under, and Luke List, Joel Dahmen, Brian Stuard, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Ryan Moore, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 2 under.

On the par-4 first, Streelman's 159 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Streelman's tee shot went 156 yards to the left rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Streelman chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Streelman had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to even for the round.

At the 583-yard par-5 11th, Streelman got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Streelman to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Streelman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Streelman to 2 over for the round.