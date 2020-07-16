In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Kevin Na hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Na finished his round tied for 62nd at 2 over; Ryan Palmer, Tony Finau, and Gary Woodland are tied for 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 4 under; and Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, and Jon Rahm are tied for 5th at 3 under.

At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Na's tee shot went 253 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Na to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Na got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Na to 2 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Na's tee shot went 176 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 6 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Na hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 first. This moved Na to 2 over for the round.

Na got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Na chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Na at 3 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 2 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 3 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 2 over for the round.