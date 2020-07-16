Kevin Kisner hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Kisner chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to even for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Kisner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

After a 246 yard drive on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Kisner chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Kisner's his second shot went 23 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Kisner had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to even for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kisner to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kisner to 2 over for the round.