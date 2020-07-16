In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Keith Mitchell hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mitchell finished his round tied for 71st at 2 over Brendan Steele is in 1st at 4 under, Charles Howell III is in 2nd at 3 under, and Luke List, Lucas Glover, Joel Dahmen, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Ryan Moore, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 2 under.

On the par-4 second, Keith Mitchell's 106 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Keith Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Mitchell hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Mitchell got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Mitchell hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Mitchell had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.