In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Keegan Bradley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

Bradley got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Bradley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Bradley to 2 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Bradley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 18th, Bradley chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Bradley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.

At the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Bradley got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Bradley to even for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Bradley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Bradley to even-par for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.