K.J. Choi hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Choi finished his round in 63rd at 7 over; Charles Howell III and Brendan Steele are tied for 1st at 4 under; Haotong Li is in 3rd at 3 under; and Max Homa, Ryan Moore, Mark Hubbard, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 2 under.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Choi's tee shot went 177 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Choi had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Choi to 2 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Choi's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 122 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Choi got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Choi to 5 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 200-yard par-3 fourth green, Choi suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Choi at 6 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Choi's tee shot went 159 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.