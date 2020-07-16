-
-
Justin Thomas shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
-
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2020
-
Highlights
Justin Thomas birdies No. 7 in Round 1 at the Memorial
In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-5 7th hole.
Justin Thomas hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Thomas finished his round tied for 76th at 2 over Brendan Steele is in 1st at 4 under, Charles Howell III is in 2nd at 3 under, and Luke List, Joel Dahmen, Brian Stuard, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Ryan Moore, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 2 under.
At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Thomas's tee shot went 298 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 98 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 78 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Thomas's tee shot went 205 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Thomas's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 3 over for the round.
At the par-5 seventh, Thomas chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Thomas to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.