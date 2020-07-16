In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Justin Rose hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rose finished his round tied for 41st at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the par-4 third, Justin Rose's 130 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Justin Rose to 1 under for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Rose chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Rose's tee shot went 183 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Rose had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

Rose got a double bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Rose to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 15th, Rose hit his 94 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Rose's tee shot went 219 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Rose's tee shot went 291 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.