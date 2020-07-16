  • Justin Rose putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 first round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

  • In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Justin Rose lands his 94-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-5 15th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Justin Rose’s approach to 8 feet leads to birdie at the Memorial

    In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Justin Rose lands his 94-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-5 15th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.