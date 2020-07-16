-
Jordan Spieth shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Jordan Spieth hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his round tied for 3rd at 2 under with Luke List, Max Homa, Ryan Moore, and Mark Hubbard; Charles Howell III and Brendan Steele are tied for 1st at 4 under; and Haotong Li, Scottie Scheffler, Abraham Ancer, Patrick Cantlay, Emiliano Grillo, Brian Stuard, Byeong Hun An, Carl Pettersson, Danny Lee, and Lucas Glover are tied for 8th at 1 under.
On the par-5 11th, Spieth's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Spieth's 110 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Spieth chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.
