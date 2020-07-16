Jon Rahm hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his round tied for 5th at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to even for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Rahm hit an approach shot from 262 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Rahm hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.

Rahm got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.