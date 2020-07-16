-
Joel Dahmen shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Joel Dahmen hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 84th at 3 over; Tony Finau and Gary Woodland are tied for 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele and Ryan Palmer are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Lucas Glover, Charles Howell III, Jon Rahm, and Jimmy Walker are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Dahmen hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Dahmen's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Dahmen got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.
On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dahmen to 2 over for the round.
Dahmen got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 3 over for the round.
