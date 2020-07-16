-
Joaquin Niemann shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Joaquin Niemann hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 39th at 1 over; Charles Howell III and Brendan Steele are tied for 1st at 4 under; Patrick Reed, Luke List, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Ryan Moore, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Haotong Li, Patrick Cantlay, Emiliano Grillo, Brian Stuard, Byeong Hun An, Carl Pettersson, Scottie Scheffler, Abraham Ancer, Danny Lee, and Lucas Glover are tied for 9th at 1 under.
On the 401-yard par-4 third, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Niemann to 1 over for the round.
On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Niemann's tee shot went 166 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Niemann had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to even for the round.
Niemann had a 406-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.
