In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Jimmy Walker hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Walker finished his round tied for 8th at 2 under; Ryan Palmer and Gary Woodland are tied for 1st at 5 under; Tony Finau and Brendan Steele are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, and Jon Rahm are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Walker chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Walker at even-par for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Walker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

Walker got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to even for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Walker chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Walker hit an approach shot from 140 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Walker hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Walker's 104 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 4 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Walker's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 484-yard par-4 18th, Walker went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.