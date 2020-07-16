In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Jim Herman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Herman finished his round tied for 57th at 1 over Brendan Steele is in 1st at 4 under, Charles Howell III is in 2nd at 3 under, and Luke List, Joel Dahmen, Brian Stuard, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Ryan Moore, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 2 under.

At the 455-yard par-4 second, Herman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.

Herman got a double bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Herman to 3 over for the round.

At the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Herman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Herman to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Herman hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 seventh. This moved Herman to 3 over for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Herman hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 2 over for the round.

Herman hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 13th. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Herman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Herman to even-par for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Herman's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.