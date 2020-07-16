Jim Furyk hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at even for the tournament. Furyk finished his day tied for 25th at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the par-5 11th, Furyk's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Furyk to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Furyk's tee shot went 219 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Furyk hit his tee shot 304 yards to the fairway bunker on the 478-yard par-4 17th. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Furyk to 1 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 first, Furyk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Furyk to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Furyk had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Furyk to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 seventh, Furyk hit his 78 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Furyk to even-par for the round.