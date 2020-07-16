Jazz Janewattananond hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Janewattananond finished his day tied for 120th at 7 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Janewattananond had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Janewattananond to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Janewattananond had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Janewattananond to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Janewattananond had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Janewattananond to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Janewattananond got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Janewattananond to 2 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Janewattananond's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Janewattananond got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Janewattananond to 4 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Janewattananond reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Janewattananond to 3 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Janewattananond had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Janewattananond to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Janewattananond hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Janewattananond to 7 over for the round.