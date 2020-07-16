-
Jason Scrivener shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jason Scrivener hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Scrivener finished his round tied for 79th at 2 over Brendan Steele is in 1st at 4 under, Charles Howell III is in 2nd at 3 under, and Luke List, Joel Dahmen, Brian Stuard, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Ryan Moore, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 2 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Scrivener hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Scrivener to 1 over for the round.
On the 401-yard par-4 third, Scrivener had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scrivener to 2 over for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Scrivener had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Scrivener to 3 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Scrivener's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Scrivener had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scrivener to 3 over for the round.
On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Scrivener reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scrivener to 2 over for the round.
