Jason Kokrak hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Kokrak finished his round tied for 122nd at 7 over; Tony Finau and Gary Woodland are tied for 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele and Ryan Palmer are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Lucas Glover, Charles Howell III, Jon Rahm, and Jimmy Walker are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 184-yard par-3 12th, Kokrak missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Kokrak to even for the round.

Kokrak had a 380-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one putting for a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Kokrak to 3 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kokrak to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Kokrak had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 3 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Kokrak hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kokrak hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Kokrak to 6 over for the round.

Kokrak got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 7 over for the round.