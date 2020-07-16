-
-
Jason Dufner finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
-
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2020
In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Jason Dufner hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Dufner finished his day tied for 25th at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
Dufner got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 1 over for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dufner to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Dufner's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to even-par for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Dufner's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Dufner's 157 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.