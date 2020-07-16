-
Jason Day shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Jason Day hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Day finished his round tied for 57th at 1 over Brendan Steele is in 1st at 4 under, Charles Howell III is in 2nd at 3 under, and Luke List, Joel Dahmen, Brian Stuard, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Ryan Moore, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 2 under.
Day got a double bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Day to 2 over for the round.
On the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to even-par for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 second, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Day to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Day's 98 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Day to 2 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.
