J.T. Poston shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
J.T. Poston hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 104th at 4 over Brendan Steele is in 1st at 4 under, Charles Howell III is in 2nd at 3 under, and Luke List, Joel Dahmen, Brian Stuard, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Ryan Moore, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 2 under.
On the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.
On the 401-yard par-4 third, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poston to 2 over for the round.
After a 253 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Poston chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poston to 3 over for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Poston chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poston to 4 over for the round.
