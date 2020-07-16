-
Ian Poulter putts well but delivers a 4-over 76 first round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Rahm and Finau vs. McDowell and Poulter in Nationwide Challenge
The Nationwide Challenge nine-hole skins match benefiting Nationwide Children’s featured Jon Rahm and Tony Finau versus Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell ahead of the 2020 Memorial Tournament on the back nine at Muirfield Village Golf Club. The exhibition helped raise funds for the Memorial Tournament Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Ian Poulter hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
Ian Poulter got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ian Poulter to 1 over for the round.
At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Poulter hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Poulter chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Poulter at even for the round.
On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poulter to 2 over for the round.
Poulter got a double bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Poulter to 4 over for the round.
