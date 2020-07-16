-
-
Hideki Matsuyama shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
-
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2020
In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Hideki Matsuyama hit 5 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Matsuyama got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.
Matsuyama got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 first, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 3 over for the round.
At the 455-yard par-4 second, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matsuyama to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Matsuyama's 109 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.