Henrik Norlander hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Norlander finished his round tied for 62nd at 2 over; Tony Finau and Gary Woodland are tied for 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele and Ryan Palmer are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Lucas Glover, Charles Howell III, Jon Rahm, and Jimmy Walker are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Norlander to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Norlander to 2 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Norlander chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Norlander's his second shot went 20 yards to the fringe and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Norlander chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Norlander to 3 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Norlander's tee shot went 181 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Norlander had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 over for the round.