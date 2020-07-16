-
-
Harry Higgs shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
-
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2020
In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Harry Higgs hit 3 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his round tied for 82nd at 2 over Brendan Steele is in 1st at 4 under, Charles Howell III is in 2nd at 3 under, and Rory Sabbatini, Luke List, Lucas Glover, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Daniel Berger, Tiger Woods, Joel Dahmen, Brian Stuard, Patrick Rodgers, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Ryan Moore, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 2 under.
On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Higgs's his second shot went 20 yards to the fringe and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Higgs got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 2 over for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgs to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.