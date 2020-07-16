In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Harris English hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. English finished his day tied for 8th at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Harris English hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harris English to 1 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, English chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

English got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving English to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, English's 164 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 3 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, English's his second shot went 20 yards to the right rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.