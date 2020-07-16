Harold Varner III hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Varner III finished his round tied for 116th at 5 over; Gary Woodland is in 1st at 5 under; Tony Finau and Brendan Steele are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Charles Howell III, Ryan Palmer, Lucas Glover, and Jimmy Walker are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a tee shot at the 200-yard par-3 fourth green, Varner III suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Varner III at 1 over for the round.

At the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Varner III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Varner III to 3 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Varner III chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Varner III to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Varner III had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 4 over for the round.

Varner III hit his tee shot 315 yards to the fairway bunker on the 484-yard par-4 18th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Varner III to 5 over for the round.