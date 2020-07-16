In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Haotong Li hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Li finished his round tied for 79th at 2 over Brendan Steele is in 1st at 4 under, Charles Howell III is in 2nd at 3 under, and Luke List, Joel Dahmen, Brian Stuard, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Ryan Moore, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 2 under.

On the par-4 second, Li's 111 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Li to 1 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Li reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Li to 2 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Li had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Li to 3 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Li's tee shot went 180 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Li got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Li to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Li his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 135 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Li had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Li to 2 over for the round.