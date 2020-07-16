-
7-over 79 by Graeme McDowell in first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Rahm and Finau vs. McDowell and Poulter in Nationwide Challenge
The Nationwide Challenge nine-hole skins match benefiting Nationwide Children’s featured Jon Rahm and Tony Finau versus Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell ahead of the 2020 Memorial Tournament on the back nine at Muirfield Village Golf Club. The exhibition helped raise funds for the Memorial Tournament Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Graeme McDowell hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. McDowell finished his day tied for 120th at 7 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, McDowell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.
McDowell got a double bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving McDowell to 1 over for the round.
McDowell missed the green on his first shot on the 184-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved McDowell to even-par for the round.
On the 363-yard par-4 14th, McDowell had a double bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting, moving McDowell to 2 over for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, McDowell tee shot went 215 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 1 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, McDowell's 167 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 6 over for the round.
