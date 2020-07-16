In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Graeme McDowell hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. McDowell finished his day tied for 120th at 7 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, McDowell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.

McDowell got a double bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving McDowell to 1 over for the round.

McDowell missed the green on his first shot on the 184-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved McDowell to even-par for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, McDowell had a double bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting, moving McDowell to 2 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, McDowell tee shot went 215 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 1 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, McDowell's 167 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 6 over for the round.