Gary Woodland shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Gary Woodland sinks a 23-foot birdie on No. 11 in Round 1 at the Memorial
In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Gary Woodland makes birdie on the par-5 11th hole.
Gary Woodland hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his round tied for 3rd at 4 under with Brendan Steele; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 5 under; and Harris English, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, and Jon Rahm are tied for 5th at 3 under.
At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Woodland hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Woodland chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.
On the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 4 under for the round.
At the par-5 11th, Woodland chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Woodland to 5 under for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 18th, Woodland chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Woodland to 4 under for the round.
