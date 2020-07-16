-
-
Ernie Els finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
-
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2020
In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Ernie Els hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Els finished his round tied for 27th at even par; Ryan Palmer and Gary Woodland are tied for 1st at 5 under; Tony Finau and Brendan Steele are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, and Jon Rahm are tied for 5th at 3 under.
Els got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Els to 1 over for the round.
At the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Els got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Els to 1 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Els had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Els to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Els's 126 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Els to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Els had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Els to 2 under for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Els got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Els to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.